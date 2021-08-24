The fatal stabbing of Kemon Payne as classes at his Northeast charter school were being dismissed on Aug. 18 was the third killing in the District in a matter of hours. There have been 131 homicides in D.C. this year, up 10 percent compared with this time last year. The shooting later that day of Axel Trejos at a recreation center in Germantown came as Montgomery County has seen a 50 percent increase in homicides, 21 this year compared with 14 last year. They are far from outliers. As of early August, homicides this year in Prince George’s County were nearly double what they were at the same time in 2020 and 2019.
Even as the overall crime rate has declined, homicides have soared. A study by the Council on Criminal Justice showed the number of homicides during the first six months of this year in 22 major cities increasing by 16 percent compared with the same period in 2020 and by 42 percent compared with the first six months of 2019.
Varying explanations have been offered for the spike. Was it the covid-19 pandemic that shut down courts, social services, schools and programs that provided supports against violence? Did the national protests against police violence that followed the killing of George Floyd prompt police to back off from proactive policing or cause a loss of public trust in police that resulted in a loss of cooperation to fight crime? No one knows, but it seems both might be factors. Even clearer is the role played by guns. That a 14-year-old could so easily get his hands on a “ghost gun” — a firearm assembled from kits and carrying no serial number — and end up firing approximately 16 rounds, as authorities say was the case in the Montgomery County shooting, points to the need for strategies to confront the proliferation of guns nationwide.
Also needed is a coming together that addresses the surging epidemic of homicides. There has been too much finger-pointing focused on law enforcement — including, on the extremes, by activists who want to abolish police or those who fault progressive policies for reform — and not enough attention to other, evidence-based programs that can address the problem. Among efforts that show promise, as Vox has reported, are providing summer jobs; raising the age at which students can legally drop out of school; making physical improvements to neighborhoods such as installing more streetlights and greening vacant lots; and providing more drug addiction treatment. With so many possible causes, there is no single panacea for the spike in violence. What is clear is that the situation is urgent — and that communities and policymakers have a lot of work to do.