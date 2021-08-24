Also needed is a coming together that addresses the surging epidemic of homicides. There has been too much finger-pointing focused on law enforcement — including, on the extremes, by activists who want to abolish police or those who fault progressive policies for reform — and not enough attention to other, evidence-based programs that can address the problem. Among efforts that show promise, as Vox has reported, are providing summer jobs; raising the age at which students can legally drop out of school; making physical improvements to neighborhoods such as installing more streetlights and greening vacant lots; and providing more drug addiction treatment. With so many possible causes, there is no single panacea for the spike in violence. What is clear is that the situation is urgent — and that communities and policymakers have a lot of work to do.