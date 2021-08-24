I’m waiting to see which one the FDA approves of the most.
I don’t want the FDA just to approve of it; I want the FDA to delight in it.
I want the one that comes with a microchip, and the FDA didn’t mention that.
Still waiting for Godot’s approval.
I don’t believe the FDA really approved it. You expect me to believe the news media saying that the FDA has approved of something? I want the FDA to come to my house and tell me its opinion man to man. I see many people quoted in this article who work with or at the FDA but none of them are the FDA. Why is the FDA silent?
By FDA, I meant Figrin D’an, the cantina band musician in the original “Star Wars.” He is just playing music!
Out of an abundance of caution I am going to attend medical school for three years, become a doctor and then see whether I agree with what the FDA says.
I know I kept clamoring for FDA approval, but this feels too sudden. I think I’d better keep waiting, just in case. No need to rush things.
Sorry, since we last communicated I moved the goalposts somewhere different.