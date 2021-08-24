I meant the other FDA.

The only way I can tell whether a drug is safe to take is if my friend Gary tries it and posts on Facebook about it, and he hasn’t yet.

I don’t think the Pfizer vaccine has been approved; something called Comirnaty has been approved , which sounds like a manatee vitamin supplement?

I’m waiting for approval of something with a cooler name that I can take and respect myself, like SpikeVax

I meant Friends of David Attenborough, and they’ve been silent.

I said I was waiting on an FDA decision; I would only have taken it if the FDA disapproved of it.

I want to see at least six more groveling ads from my state and local government pleading with me to do it while cheerful music plays.

FDA approval could mean anything!

I think I’m in the sweet spot now where I can really get something cool as a vaccine incentive, and I’m holding out for a good deal, maybe a waverunner or something.

I’m mad the FDA made a point of telling me I wasn’t a horse or cow and I thus shouldn’t take Ivermectin dewormer , so now I’m going to ignore the Pfizer news! And take some Ivermectin!

I’m waiting to see which one the FDA approves of the most.

I don’t want the FDA just to approve of it; I want the FDA to delight in it.

I want the one that comes with a microchip, and the FDA didn’t mention that.

Still waiting for Godot’s approval.

are the FDA. Why is the FDA silent? I don’t believe the FDA really approved it. You expect me to believe the news media saying that the FDA has approved of something? I want the FDA to come to my house and tell me its opinion man to man. I see many people quoted in this article who work with or at the FDA but none of themthe FDA. Why is the FDA silent?

By FDA, I meant Figrin D’an, the cantina band musician in the original “Star Wars.” He is just playing music!

Out of an abundance of caution I am going to attend medical school for three years, become a doctor and then see whether I agree with what the FDA says.

I know I kept clamoring for FDA approval, but this feels too sudden. I think I’d better keep waiting, just in case. No need to rush things.