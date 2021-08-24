A war does not end with a cessation of military battles. It continues with a more human aspect: how the refugees from that conflict and it is aftermath are cared for. Coming from a country torn by war over many decades, many of the Afghans now being evacuated have been internally displaced more than once in their lives. But only now that they are outside their country of nationality or habitual residence are the coming Afghans considered refugees under the international Convention of 1951 or the Protocol of 1967 Relating to the Status of Refugees. Their new neighbors should remember that this is not the first move many Afghans new to the United States have made, but it might be the most dramatic.