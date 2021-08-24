And, as the Daily Beast reported recently, Maddow’s grown weary of writing the equivalent of a New Yorker essay five times a week. The host is “intrigued by opportunities in the streaming and podcasting space, which would allow her more freedom, time for her personal life, and for other projects,” noted the report. Just two weeks ago, she told her audience, “I have been on vacation for the last couple of weeks. First two-week vacation I have ever had, in my whole life. It was amazing.” Maddow’s new deal allows for film and TV series — and a first option for NBCUniversal on projects from her new production company, according to the Journal.