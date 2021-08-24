We should also consider permanently raising the top marginal tax rate. Remember, though today we quibble over fluctuations between 37 percent and 39 percent, the top marginal tax rate remained over 90 percent for decades after World War II while the middle class flourished. Simultaneously, we’ll need to increase Internal Revenue Service enforcement and strengthen programs such as the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act so that the wealthiest individuals and corporations actually pay their fair share and don’t exploit the system. With the revenue these policies would raise, we can invest in building a fairer, more humane, more sustainable economy.