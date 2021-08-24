The vaccine development and distribution has been akin to President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 announcement that, within a decade, the United States would send a man to the moon and bring him home. The moonshot economic model works; it sets specific goals that inspires private and public actors, promotes creativity and ingenuity and then focuses, as the Biden administration likes to say, a “whole of government” approach to implementing them.
These are things that one needs government to do, although the private sector absolutely has a role to play. Consider what would have happened if we had left vaccine distribution to the private sector with no incentives. Only together — with the power of the government and private actors — could the vaccination effort so far happened in such a short time frame.
But there’s a difference between a discrete goal — a technical task — and an attempt to abate political lunacy on a grand scale propagated through social media and the right-wing media bubble. If the vaccine implementation is a moonshot, halting the MAGA insanity that puts the rest of the country at risk might be a pipe dream.
Consider also the most massive noncombatant evacuation operation ever attempted that is underway in Afghanistan. Here we have a distinct goal, a collaborative effort that ties together military and civilian public servants with the private sector (airlines), private philanthropies focused on resettlement and foreign allies. On paper (and in the eyes of the media), this seemed impossible. But while the administration still has a long way to go, the government is doing something of immense humanitarian value under terrible circumstances very quickly.
The pipe dream in this instance, however, is the conceit that the United States could effectively create from a largely tribal society a centralized government and military to defeat zealous guerrillas. The goal was sketchy and the means not sufficient to achieve the desired ends.
It would be ideal to distinguish between moonshots and pipe dreams at the onset. One clue: If a project depends on changing human nature or transforming a culture, it is likely a pipe dream. But if there is a tangible goal of undeniable benefit and the difficulties are technical and organizational, you might have the makings of a moonshot — one that government must lead.
It would be nice also if the media could distinguish between imperfect moonshots and pipe dreams without treating flawed human beings working in good faith on the same moral plane as maliciously motivated saboteurs and the self-deluded. Moral discernment and perspective, however, are not strong suits of the media, or frankly, the public at large.
The president’s job is largely to set priorities, inspire moonshots and bring all the aspects of society together in a collaborative effort. By definition, these efforts require an active government. Presidents also must stifle pipe dreams and not be waylaid by the sunk-cost fallacy. Most of all, they need to distinguish between the two.