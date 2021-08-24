The United States generated multiple coronavirus vaccines in less than a year, administering shots to more than 70 percent of adults in less than eight months. It also supplied other countries with hundreds of millions of doses. What the government was not capable of doing is convincing irrational conspiracy theorists not to endanger themselves and their children in the name of “freedom,” or convincing MAGA governors not to endanger human lives to get into the good graces of anti-vaxxers.