Not all Ohio Republicans have united behind the proposal, or at least not yet. Some are using its existence to argue that a different bill that would impose fewer restrictions is actually a common-sense middle ground between Democrats who they claim want ballots “served with breakfast in bed” and Republicans who want a radical voting crackdown. That alternative proposal would: reduce the time people have to request absentee ballots; cut off early voting the day before Election Day; limit drop boxes to only one location per county, and permit their use in only the 10 days before Election Day.