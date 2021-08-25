Former senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-N.Y.) said that historian Edward Gibbon detected a “leakage of reality” in the late Roman empire. Moynihan often used this phrase to denote Americans’ “seeming weakness at grasping the probable consequences of what we do or fail to do.” Often, however, it is worse than a weakness: It is a calculated effort to make blurry some realities concerning which speaking clearly would be awkward. For example, according to The Dispatch, Oregon has just adopted “equitable graduation standards.” This anodyne verbiage means that “students of color” can graduate from high school without demonstrating high-school-level proficiency in reading, writing or math. The Oregon Department of Education urges teachers to read a handbook for “dismantling racism in mathematics instruction.”