About 44 percent of Americans, including Kentuckians like myself, live in the 25 states where Republicans dominate state government. In these states, Republicans have majorities in both houses of the legislature and there is a GOP governor, or, as in Kentucky, there is a Democratic governor, but the GOP majorities are so large they can override the governor’s veto. As has been well chronicled, in 2021, these states have been pushing through a heinous agenda of anti-transgender laws, voting rights rollbacks, limits on teaching about racism and policies that make it harder to fight covid-19.