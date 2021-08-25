Isolationists like to claim that we insist on going to war “to impose democracy” on others. We do nothing of the kind. We entered two wars for national strategic interests (however misguided), and stuck around for 20 years in one of those conflicts trying to foster and instill democracy. We do not go to war against many repressive regimes — from Cuba to Venezuela to Belarus. Instead, we use other means at our disposal, including economic carrots and sticks, and devise mechanisms (e.g., The Global Magnitsky Act) to punish abusers.
The Bush administration gave “democracy promotion” a bad name because it became synonymous with military intervention. The effort to create a values-based foreign policy in which we aid democracies and punish despots must by political and military necessity not rest on willingness to invade every bad regime. Part of the lesson of both Afghanistan and Iraq is that over-reliance on hard power to change political, cultural and religious conditions leads to unsustainable quagmires. There must be a different way to defend democracy.
The test for President Biden is whether he can put meat on the bones of his pro-democracy foreign policy as he delinks it from military operations such as Afghanistan. That is the challenge at his so-called summit of democracies in December. Can we promote and defend democracy and its advocates through an organized effort to expose corruption in despotic regimes, push back against authoritarian disinformation campaigns and promote women’s rights without U.S. soldiers on the ground? Fine speeches are not enough. Biden’s team must advance policy that extends beyond rhetoric.
With regard to Afghanistan, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a joint statement on Tuesday with foreign affairs committee chairs of other Group of Seven nations, which read in part: “The key criteria for recognition [of the Taliban] should include, but not be limited to: repudiation of all cross-border terrorism, including al-Qaeda and associated groups; equality of rights for girls and women; protection of minority ethnic and religious groups; commitment to democratic elections; and ending all narcotics-related activity.” The statement continued: "There is little indication from its past or present behavior that the Taliban is committed to any of these principles so the G-7 countries should be prepared to isolate the Taliban and impose robust sanctions should violations reach an agreed threshold.”
In other words, whether it is repression of women in Afghanistan or the Uyghurs in China, we need to construct a foreign policy in collaboration with allies that punishes, contains and isolates despotic regimes that deny universal human rights. At the same time, we must help bolster regimes on the knife’s edge between authoritarianism and democracy (e.g., Ukraine) by supporting them against authoritarian aggression and by cajoling them to pursue measures (e.g., rooting out corruption) that help foster democracy.
We have seen evidence of Biden’s willingness to sanction countries such as Saudi Arabia, Cuba and China for their human rights abuses. Whether those have been robust enough is a fair subject for debate. (I would argue they should have been stiffer.) Going forward, Biden should be judged on his ability to create a multilateral pro-democracy foreign policy that does not rely on military intervention or continuation of fruitless wars. Indeed, we dare not make democracy policy a hostage to military action, for the latter, as we have seen, rarely can command the support of the American people over an extended period of time.