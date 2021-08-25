With regard to Afghanistan, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a joint statement on Tuesday with foreign affairs committee chairs of other Group of Seven nations, which read in part: “The key criteria for recognition [of the Taliban] should include, but not be limited to: repudiation of all cross-border terrorism, including al-Qaeda and associated groups; equality of rights for girls and women; protection of minority ethnic and religious groups; commitment to democratic elections; and ending all narcotics-related activity.” The statement continued: "There is little indication from its past or present behavior that the Taliban is committed to any of these principles so the G-7 countries should be prepared to isolate the Taliban and impose robust sanctions should violations reach an agreed threshold.”