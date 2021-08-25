Finally, the Green Party entered the 2021 election in utter disarray as one of its members of Parliament crossed the floor to join the Liberals and its new leader, Annamie Paul, faced a leadership challenge. The Greens’ slogan this time around is “Be Daring,” which, well, they truly are — just not in a good way. Nonetheless, the slogan is an improvement on 2019’s “Not Left. Not Right. Forward Together,” which tried to signal that the Greens were beyond the traditional political spectrum, but actually just reminded people of an old episode of “The Simpsons.” The Greens did manage to win three seats in that election in their best-ever showing. This time around, no slogan in the world is likely to help them.