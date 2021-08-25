As Canada’s 44th general election heats up, parties are courting voters with slogans that run the gamut. And though these phrases might not deliver victory, they reflect the parties’ branding priorities and how they view voters and their interests. In this case, Canada’s national parties have been campaigning under English-language slogans (which differ from their French-language slogans) that fall somewhere along the spectrum from the gentle propaganda of a standard brushed-aluminum offering to dodgy-at-best.
The governing Liberals, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have adopted “Forward. For Everyone,” which is reminiscent of their 2019 slogan “Choose Forward.” Given that they’ve been in government since 2015, it was unlikely they’d have gone with the typical opposition cry of “change” — which is what the Liberals themselves did in 2015 with “Real Change.” In retrospect, that slogan should have included an asterisk: “Some conditions apply, offer not valid for making 2015 the last election under ‘first past the post.’ ” The “forward” frame nudges voters to consider keeping the Liberals around to finish their work — a plodding centrist-progressive agenda conveyed with a bit more nuance than former Liberal prime minister Wilfrid Laurier’s 1908 slogan “Let Laurier Finish His Work.” Then, voters did, and Laurier won the election. His work, as it happens, was racist.
The chief rival to the Liberals — at least for the moment — is Canada’s Conservative Party. It has adopted “Secure the Future” for its slogan. The “securing” frame is the party’s organizing theme, which includes plans to secure “jobs,” “accountability,” “mental health,” “the country” and “our economy.” The frame is a departure from the party’s populist frame of 2019 — “It’s Time for You To Get Ahead” — and reminiscent of its 2015 slogan, when the party was in government under Stephen Harper, “Proven Leadership for a Strong Canada.” It is also cringe macho, outdated and vaguely sinister. “Secure mental health,” for instance, does not read like a welcoming approach to dealing with a sensitive issue.
Then there is the left-of-center New Democratic Party. In 2015, its slogan was “Ready for Change,” but the change framing is absent from 2021 across the major parties. This time, the NDP has gone with “Fighting for You,” a similar call to 2019’s “In It For You.” The “for you” is meant to speak to those who feel left out of the interests and pursuits of the two-party duopoly of the Liberals and Conservatives — a call to day-to-day folks, the marginalized, workers, young people. The NDP’s social democratic populist line might resonate with those who are concerned about the cost of living and staring down a year and a half of pandemic fatigue, an uncertain recovery, and the climate emergency.
Finally, the Green Party entered the 2021 election in utter disarray as one of its members of Parliament crossed the floor to join the Liberals and its new leader, Annamie Paul, faced a leadership challenge. The Greens’ slogan this time around is “Be Daring,” which, well, they truly are — just not in a good way. Nonetheless, the slogan is an improvement on 2019’s “Not Left. Not Right. Forward Together,” which tried to signal that the Greens were beyond the traditional political spectrum, but actually just reminded people of an old episode of “The Simpsons.” The Greens did manage to win three seats in that election in their best-ever showing. This time around, no slogan in the world is likely to help them.
In 1949, the Liberals had been in government for most of the century, with a single leader, William Lyon Mackenzie King, serving as prime minister for more than 21 years. Under their new leader, Louis St. Laurent, the party ran on the slogan “You Never Had It So Good.” They won the largest majority to date at the time, with 191 of 262 parliamentary seats. In 1972, Liberal Pierre Trudeau, father of the current prime minister, ran on the slogan “The Land Is Strong.” The land was not, in fact, strong. It was one of the worst campaigns in Canadian history, and the Liberals were reduced to a minority government. By 1974, however, he was back with a majority.
This time around, the Liberals might very well retain government, as the opposition parties attempt to keep Justin Trudeau from repeating his father’s history and returning with a majority in a land he would no doubt claim, with extraordinary exaggeration, is strong.