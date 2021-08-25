Words alone did not make and will not unmake mass incarceration and mass criminalization. But they do make a difference. Over the past 15 months we’ve witnessed the pandemic rage through prisons, turning even more jail stays and prison terms into death sentences. We’ve asked again and again what it would really take to defend Black lives from policing. And through it all, we have been reminded of a statement by Eddie Ellis, a formerly incarcerated advocate and founder of the Center for NuLeadership on Urban Solutions. In “An Open Letter to Our Friends on the Question of Language,” composed in 2006, he wrote, “Calling me inmate, convict, prisoner, felon or offender indicates a lack of understanding of who I am, but more importantly what I can be.”