That is in many ways the difference between a Democratic presidency and a Republican one: Democratic presidents not only have to confront the disasters Republicans have left to them, they’re also determined to take on ambitious policy goals that entail complex design and implementation challenges. If they fail — or even if they succeed but the success is messy and time-consuming, as it usually is — they get pilloried for not meeting expectations their Republican counterparts are seldom held to, and would certainly never hold themselves to.