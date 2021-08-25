But don’t expect the media to rethink its excessively gloomy verdict. Instead, get ready for the post-Aug. 31 coverage that will point to every stray American (even those who failed to reply to State Department messages). Moreover, we will be told of the plight of many Afghans left behind as evidence that President Biden didn’t keep his promise to get Americans and Afghan partners out.
We got a taste of it on Tuesday when Fox News’s White House reporter, Peter Doocy (who regularly tries — usually unsuccessfully — to implant a partisan sound bite for his employer), claimed that an American by the name of Fatima couldn’t get through to the State Department for three to four days. (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.) We don’t know whether this woman had been contacted before that interval. Psaki patiently explained how things work:
[W]e are committed to bringing Americans home that want to leave. And that is the President’s commitment. … [F]or months, the [State] Department has been telling Americans to leave Afghanistan for their own safety. It is our responsibility and our role to work with and help American citizens who want to leave. … In recent days, they have reached out to every [emphasis added] American citizen registered in Afghanistan directly multiple times. This is a 24/7 operation. Embassies all over the world are supporting phone banking, text banking, and email efforts. If we are not in touch with this individual, give me their contact information and we will get in touch with them. If any of you are hearing from American citizens who can’t reach us, give me their contact information and we will get in contact with them.
She later reiterated her offer to take any names back to the State Department:
One, anyone who has an American citizen, who they’re looking to help get out, any of you, send them to me directly and I will get it to the right place. We are absolutely committed to this, this is an across the government commitment. Why I laid out all the specific steps we’re taking is because I wanted to provide an understanding of what we’re doing from here. … It was possible that the person you know, or the person Peter knows, we may not have contacted or the right contact information. That is also entirely possible. We are reaching out via phone, via text, via email, any way we can. And we’re giving them instructions on how to get to the airport, when to come to the airport. We have an entire apparatus and operation set up on the ground, we’re advertising. And this is a 24/7 operation of reaching out to these individuals.
It strains credulity to think that an American would find it easier to contact a right-wing media outlet than to respond to emails, calls or texts from the State Department. Nevertheless, anyone with knowledge of such people ought to make sure the State Department knows about their plight.
It gets more complicated with respect to Afghans, in part because there is no agreement on precisely how many people should be rescued. The New York Times reports that “the Biden administration had identified about 50,000 special visa applicants, and their families, to be evacuated.” However, thousands more could qualify under the special immigrant visa (SIV) program or be considered “at high risk of being targeted by the Taliban — former Afghan security forces, government officials, journalists, judges and prosecutors, and women rights advocates among them.” The bottom line, the Times reports:
One administration official said the number of people who needed to be evacuated could be more than 100,000. The International Rescue Committee has a much higher estimate: 300,000 Afghan civilians alone.
No one ever envisioned airlifting hundreds of thousands of people in such a short timeframe before the Afghan government collapsed. This was a challenge with the Trump administration’s May 1 deadline and by Biden’s agreement to leave by Aug. 31. But the problem of the left behind would have existed even if the deadline was Oct. 1 or Dec. 1. It’s simply not possible to remove a significant portion of the population after having lost the war.
We could get all of the known SIV applicants, plus thousands of at-risk Afghans, and still leave many vulnerable Afghans behind. In one sense, every girl and woman might face a threat of persecution. But evacuating tens of millions of people is unimaginable.
Meanwhile, MAGA folks will be turning themselves inside out to argue that the United States left too many Afghans behind while also complaining that it is taking too many in. Fevered hatred of Biden will collide with their xenophobia.
The administration can and should continue to attempt rescue operations after Aug. 31. But some perspective is in order: The herculean effort could end up evacuating tens of thousands or even 100,000 Afghans and still fall far short of rescuing all at-risk Afghans. Yet this cannot be considered neglectful or hardhearted, because the pool of vulnerable Afghans is virtually limitless.
This administration will have to explain its intelligence failures to predict the Afghan government’s rapid collapse and whether it sufficiently planned for the worst-case scenario. It will be judged for the decision to end a 20-year war, and Biden will be responsible for any attack on the homeland that emanates from Afghanistan. But we must also consider American lives saved by ending our military campaign and the lives we are saving through the unprecedented evacuation.
In sum, the commitment to remove Americans and SIV recipients who worked directly with the United States and its allies was never intended to rescue large swaths of the population. When the United States accomplishes something difficult — exceptional even — and acts with kindness, humanity and decency, it should be acknowledged, even if its performance falls short of perfection. Subsequent drafts of history must provide context, perspective and moral discernment.