One, anyone who has an American citizen, who they’re looking to help get out, any of you, send them to me directly and I will get it to the right place. We are absolutely committed to this, this is an across the government commitment. Why I laid out all the specific steps we’re taking is because I wanted to provide an understanding of what we’re doing from here. … It was possible that the person you know, or the person Peter knows, we may not have contacted or the right contact information. That is also entirely possible. We are reaching out via phone, via text, via email, any way we can. And we’re giving them instructions on how to get to the airport, when to come to the airport. We have an entire apparatus and operation set up on the ground, we’re advertising. And this is a 24/7 operation of reaching out to these individuals.