Why, then, does the Virginia Commonwealth University poll show not just a statistical dead heat — McAuliffe leads Youngkin 40-37 percent, well inside the poll’s 5.23 percent margin of error — but a whopping 23 percent of voters either undecided or “unwilling” to vote for either candidate?
Possibly because there are much bigger issues on people’s minds than the statewide races. That makes sense. Voters traditionally don’t begin to pay attention to Virginia’s races until after Labor Day.
But among those who identify themselves as likely voters, there are a few big issues. The Roanoke College Poll found the top issue far and away is the economy (26 percent). A distant second: the coronavirus (9 percent).
Those numbers say the Youngkin campaign’s law-and-order push could be a non-starter with folks outside the GOP base. “Police” only registers as the top issue with 1 percent of those surveyed. “Crime” pulled a similarly dismal 1 percent.
Can a statewide ad blitz hitting McAuliffe as soft on crime change those numbers? We shall see.
But the Roanoke College numbers also say Youngkin’s initial push on the economy was the right move. The question for the GOP nominee has always been how to improve on already improving economic data. That’s where Youngkin has “a lot of work to do.”
And the work is piling up. The Northam administration took a bit of a victory lap in a news release noting the continuing decline in Virginia’s unemployment rate, noting that the state’s jobless figures are less than those nationally and reiterating CNBC’s designation of Virginia as the top state for business.
On its face, the economy already seems to have achieved Youngkin’s “rip roaring” designation (his “in the ditch” charge having withered before the onslaught of positive data). How to further juice an economic engine that already seems to be humming along?
As the late Bob Novak wrote: “God put the Republicans on Earth to cut taxes. If they don’t cut taxes, they have no overriding rationale for existence.”
And tax cuts are what Youngkin is proposing. Sort of. He’s floated the idea of repealing the state’s personal income tax but has offered no details. That may be understandable. Fundamentally changing how the commonwealth funds government operations is no simple task. And even after the details are worked out, a plan can’t go public until the campaign knows with certainty that people will support it.
Uncertain support for eliminating Virginia’s corporate tax — in part because making up the revenue would have required tax hikes elsewhere — was a key reason then-Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob McDonnell dropped the idea before the 2009 gubernatorial race got underway.
There has been talk of a gas tax holiday, but not much more. Again, the Youngkin campaign has a lot of work to do on this topic.
There’s more action from both campaigns on the coronavirus issue. Once the Food and Drug Administration gave formal approval to the Pfizer vaccine, McAuliffe called on Virginia employers to require their workers to get the shots.
Youngkin said that though he has been vaccinated and encourages others to do so, there should be no mandates. A bright-line distinction if there ever were one.
McAuliffe and Youngkin are playing to their bases. The question is which option — free to choose or corporate mandates — appeals to that big batch of undecided voters identified in the VCU and Roanoke College polls.
So much work to do, and so little time left to do it. Early voting begins Sept. 17.