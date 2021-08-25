Paffrath, 29, told me via Zoom last week that he’s running because he doesn’t want his children to ask one day why they were raised in California. But his policies to attack a host of thorny issues are a mishmash. Paffrath is for both a universal basic income and doing away with state income taxes on earnings of less than $250,000. (One way he would raise money instead: legalize gambling.) Paffrath argues that high housing costs could be tackled in part by streamlining housing approvals with the state government in Sacramento while still honoring local regulations. This, he says, would help enable building hundreds of thousands of affordably priced homes throughout California. He’d also like to loosen gun regulations, making it easier to legally own a firearm.