More than 100 former and current prosecutors and law enforcement officials sent President Biden a letter urging him to establish a task force that would be charged with reimagining the work of local prosecutors to make the justice system less punishing and more equitable. The group recommended it be modeled after the task force on policing that President Barack Obama created in the wake of unrest over the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. During his election campaign, Mr. Biden advanced a criminal justice platform that included plans to create a task force to look at prosecutorial discretion and a White House spokesman, commenting on the letter, said the president remains committed to that proposal. But specifics about what the administration intends to do were not provided and that is disappointing.