Take the tale of Tesla. It’s easy to assume that the company’s story is well known: Its CEO, Elon Musk, has made himself exhaustingly ubiquitous. That’s a mistake. As “Power Play,” Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins’s new book on Tesla, suggests, the real main character of a Tesla movie might well be someone like J.B. Straubel, the company’s former chief technical officer. Straubel played a critical role in designing the battery packs that could not only power Tesla’s cars but also make them exciting to drive. Done right, a “Power Play” movie featuring Straubel would be like “Ford v Ferrari,” a gearhead delight with the added stakes of saving the world from fossil fuels.