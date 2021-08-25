Walker has released an announcement video that is, unsurprisingly, mostly about football, with a few meaningless bromides about those nasty politicians thrown in. Which isn’t too surprising given that Walker’s political experience consists mostly of being called upon now and again to assure people that Trump is not a racist. After all, Trump is friends with many Black people, including both Herschel Walker and Don King!
Walker’s candidacy presents an interesting inside/outside conflict within the GOP. He’s being promoted by Trump and by Fox News, which according to Matthew Gertz of the liberal group Media Matters for America has brought Walker on air 38 times since last June, including multiple appearances on Sean Hannity’s show in which the host urged him to run for the Senate.
But party leaders are extremely worried, not only by Walker’s inexperience but also because he’s an opposition researcher’s dream.
As a brutal recent Associated Press report explained, public records “detail accusations that Walker repeatedly threatened his ex-wife’s life, exaggerated claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior.”
In a 2008 book, Walker wrote frankly about struggling with dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder, as a younger man. In his telling he was saved from violent urges by Jesus in 2001 — but years later, his ex-wife received a protective order against him after he allegedly threatened to kill her and other people.
And while Walker claims to be a fantastically successful businessman with hundreds of employees in his chicken business, “when the company applied for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan last year, it reported just eight employees," the AP reported.
All of which has high-ranking Republicans worried that with Trump’s support, Walker could cruise past the other primary contenders, then lose the general election. “I want the best nominee," says Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), one of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) closest allies. "I don’t know whether he’s it.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stepped gingerly around the question in the same way, noting: “As others have mentioned, there’s also a lot of questions out there.”
Depending on how you count, there will be only around eight or nine truly contested Senate races next year, so each one will be vital. And even if we assume Republicans will win the House through gerrymandering and the tendency of the opposition to pick up seats in midterms, which would make it impossible for President Biden to secure any meaningful legislation, the Senate is the more important prize.
That’s because in addition to legislating, the Senate has to approve nominations. And if McConnell is in control when the next Supreme Court seat opens up, he’ll refuse to allow any hearings or a vote on Biden’s nominee, so the seat can be held open until the next Republican president.
McConnell would probably shut down the filling of all appeals court vacancies as well, and perhaps most cabinet and sub-cabinet positions in the administration that require Senate confirmation.
All that means recruitment of strong Senate candidates is more important than ever. Neither party can claim an unblemished record on that score (case in point: Cal Cunningham), but in recent years, Republicans have been more likely to watch terrible nominees flame out and lose winnable races.
Names like Todd Akin, Richard Mourdock, Christine O’Donnell, Sharron Angle, and Roy Moore might ring a bell. While it’s still early, in 2022 many states could feature reckless Trumpist candidates winning the support of the rabid base in primaries while the party establishment looks on in horror.
If Democrats wind up holding the Senate, they may have that Republican base — and Donald Trump — to thank.