At this point, despite Mr. Biden’s assurances to the contrary, the possibility of rescuing all the Afghans to whom this country owes an obligation is looking increasingly remote, though it must remain the objective. If he sticks to next Tuesday’s deadline for a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Kabul’s airport, it’s hard to imagine a scenario that does not consign some, perhaps many, desperate Afghans to a grim future. It’s all the more pressing, then, that the nation fulfill its duty by resettling in this country as many of those who do make it out as possible, with no more delay than required for security screenings. That’s not only the morally correct thing to do; it also comports with American traditions and inclinations.