Mr. Biden is right that it is crucial for this country to lead by example. However, refugees generally, and at-risk Afghans in particular, have been admitted at a trickle this year, as the Biden administration, skittish over an unrelated surge of asylum seekers at the southern border, put the brakes on a resettlement program that had already slowed to a crawl under the Trump administration. Afghans who aided U.S. troops and officials as translators, fixers or in other capacities, often at risk to their lives, qualified separately for so-called special immigrant visas. But that program has been tangled in red tape; thousands who qualified were stuck in a years-long processing pipeline.
At this point, despite Mr. Biden’s assurances to the contrary, the possibility of rescuing all the Afghans to whom this country owes an obligation is looking increasingly remote, though it must remain the objective. If he sticks to next Tuesday’s deadline for a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Kabul’s airport, it’s hard to imagine a scenario that does not consign some, perhaps many, desperate Afghans to a grim future. It’s all the more pressing, then, that the nation fulfill its duty by resettling in this country as many of those who do make it out as possible, with no more delay than required for security screenings. That’s not only the morally correct thing to do; it also comports with American traditions and inclinations.
An available mechanism to achieve that is known as “humanitarian parole” — a legal tool to admit vulnerable and at-risk people to the United States in circumstances exactly like those faced by thousands of Afghans now thronging the airport in Kabul. The parole program is intended for individuals with what the State Department calls “urgent humanitarian” reasons to be in the United States who also merit “a favorable exercise of discretion.” Those criteria fit many fleeing Afghans to a tee, and the administration should grant parole liberally.
Other nations, including our NATO allies, are prepared to admit evacuees; some are already doing so. In this country, it is a hopeful sign that so many ordinary Americans are eager to help. Agencies that work with refugees say they have been overwhelmed with volunteers and other offers of aid in recent days. At Fort Bliss in Texas, where hundreds of Afghan evacuees have already arrived, the Army’s 1st Armored Division reported a similar flood of requests from people eager to lend their time and, in some cases, even their homes.
In Washington, D.C., an Afghan restaurant, Lapis, located in Adams Morgan, announced last week it would accept household and other goods for refugees. After just four days, it was inundated with donations from hundreds of people; it conveyed them in a crammed 18-foot truck to a Lutheran resettlement agency, even as more contributions continued to arrive.
In Afghanistan, the administration failed to execute an orderly departure. It failed to provide an efficient evacuation for Afghans vital to America’s mission. Now comes another moment of testing: How will this country welcome those who manage to leave and seek a new life?