I’m a big believer in judicial review. The ability to seek redress from the courts saved us from disaster after disaster during the Trump administration, including in the immigration context. To take one example the court cited in its order, a five-justice majority — thanks to the vote of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. — found that the Trump administration had acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it revoked the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The court didn’t say that Trump lacked the legal authority to undo DACA, only that he didn’t do so carefully enough.