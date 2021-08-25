It is hard to see why this wasn’t an open-and-shut case. The Biden administration rescinded the Remain in Mexico policy on Jan. 20, Biden’s Inauguration Day. There was no attempt to request public input or hold any public hearings. The memorandum rescinding the policy merely makes assertions about the Department of Homeland Security’s capabilities and makes no efforts to provide supporting facts or show any consideration of the effects of its rescission. If a memo without justification or reasoning can overturn a lawfully enacted rule, then the “arbitrary and capricious” standard means nothing and the executive is no different from an absolute monarch in vast areas of the law.