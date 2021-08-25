A fully vaccinated school workforce is imperative to our next generation’s success. With in-person learning beginning in school districts across the commonwealth, it is critical to the health, well-being and future of the more than 1 million Virginia K-12 school students — including hundreds of thousands who are not yet eligible for the vaccine — that our educators and school staff be fully vaccinated against the virus. That is why this month I called on school divisions to mandate the vaccine to educators and staff, and it’s why I have urged all colleges and universities across Virginia to require students and employees to be vaccinated as well. We simply cannot take any chances when it comes to keeping our schools open and our students safe.