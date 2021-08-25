That’s critical, because it suggests the committee sees the effort to overturn the election via legal manipulation and illicit plotting as central to explaining the outbreak of violence itself.
Some of the document demands are unsurprising, though interesting, in what they reveal. The committee directed the National Archives to turn over all in-person or virtual meetings Trump attended on Jan. 6, and all documents and communications in the White House relating to Trump’s public remarks haranguing the mob to attack.
The committee also demanded all communications relating to a wide range of Trump aides and allies — and any member of Congress — on that day.
Such documents could flesh out Trump’s full intentions, as well as any designs that might have been frustrated by internal resistance. They might illuminate Trump’s conversations with aides and members of Congress, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who pleaded with Trump to call off the mob.
But it gets bigger. The committee also demanded that the Justice Department turn over all documents and communications referring or relating to meetings and discussions between Trump, White House officials and top department officials for weeks leading up to Jan. 6.
That looks like an effort to flesh out what we’ve learned only skeletally: Amid direct pressure from Trump, at least one department official worked to use the department’s stature to cast doubt on the validity of the 2020 results, potentially to create a pretext for various efforts to overturn them.
We need to know a lot more about that. And the committee appears to want to find it out.
Strikingly, the committee also demanded that the Justice Department turn over all communications and documents relating to discussion of the use of law enforcement or military personnel during voting, and to all internal discussion of martial law or invocations of the Insurrection Act.
Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the select committee, points out that a good deal has already been publicly established that raises a host of questions. For instance, top Trump ally Michael Flynn publicly called on Trump to use the military to seize voting machines, forcing a rerun of the election in multiple swing states.
Raskin stressed that he did not know whether this document request would lead anywhere. But he pointed out that Trump clearly tried to use the department as a “political weapon” leading up to Jan. 6.
“We know Trump was putting all kinds of pressure on the Department of Justice to declare the election corrupt or invalid to provide a pretext for [Vice President Mike] Pence to reject dozens of electoral college votes,” Raskin told me. “This was their holy grail.”
Raskin noted this would have thrown the contest into a contingent election in the House, where Trump would have likely won in a state-by-state vote, but that Pence announced that he didn’t have the power to do this.
In addition to whether Trump took the martial law suggestions seriously, or whether he sought to vet it internally — which very well might not be the case — the question is also whether getting the Justice Department to cast doubt on the results might have also fed into such a broader scheme.
That may sound fanciful, but as Raskin noted, General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, expressed his own fear that Trump was deliberately stoking civil unrest to set the stage for some sort of dramatic intervention similar to what Flynn called for.
“We need to know what parts of the government Donald Trump moved to set the stage for his assault on democracy,” Raskin told me.
Tellingly, the select committee also demanded that the National Archives turn over all documents and communications related to discussions of intentions to delay, halt or impede the electoral count in Congress — from Nov. 30 through Jan. 6.
This could very well shed light on a Dec. 21 meeting Trump held at the White House with loyalists such as Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Mo Brooks (Ala.), where they discussed getting Pence to invalidate Joe Biden’s electors in Congress. That means the investigation could very well implicate some congressional Republicans.
All of this strongly suggests that the committee will view the months-long effort to overturn the election via sordid means and involving a wide range of actors — and then the effort to accomplish the same thing with mob violence — as part of the same story.