At her news conference on Wednesday morning, Pelosi called the agreement a “clarification,” a sly way to sustain the charade that moderates had gotten something while also diminishing its significance. She also pointed out that the infrastructure bill had to be put to a vote anyway by Sept. 30, so this was only a matter of a few days — another dig at the band of nine. She nevertheless insisted their participation was “constructive.” She didn’t need to embarrass the nine; they had done that on her own. She did, however, restate that Democrats were not going to lose track of Biden’s “vision.”