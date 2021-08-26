Afghanistan was a classic case of ineffective, wasteful democracy promotion mismanaged by bureaucrats and derailed by competing priorities. In one instance, American taxpayers spent $280 million to ostensibly empower 75,000 Afghan women in the country’s flimsy counterfeit democracy. An audit of the program later found it had no discernible effect. For the same price, the United States could have just handed $3,733 in cash to each woman. Given that the average Afghan earns about $500 per year, that would have been about seven years of average income — which would have had a far greater effect.