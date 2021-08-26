Take “Pig,” a strange, beautiful movie starring Nicolas Cage as Rob, a hermit whose only company is his truffle-hunting pig. Rob doesn’t look like someone preoccupied with sensual experiences. He’s unkempt to the point of manginess, and he lives outside Portland, Ore., in a dwelling that’s just a few steps up from a shack.
Early in the film, “Pig” suggests that Rob isn’t a mere eccentric. We see him making a rustic mushroom tart with ingredients he has foraged, blending flour and butter into dough by hand.
What makes Rob unusual isn’t just that he cares to do things properly. It’s that he thinks that everyone can, and that everyone deserves to benefit from the same sort of deliberation. Rob splits the tart with his pig. He counsels a young man that French toast is better when made with stale bread, and explains to a little boy the ripening process that takes persimmons from “awful” to “very good.”
In one of the film’s most striking scenes, Rob, who turns out to have been a venerated chef in a past life, sits across a table from a former employee who now runs a high-end palace of molecular gastronomy. Rob’s beloved pig has been stolen, and Rob wants information about a suspect. But he’s also eager to get the other man to reconsider whether he’s cooking out of love anymore.
Rob’s philosophy of food — driven by questions such as: Do you like the food you’re cooking and eating? What do you like about it? Are you approaching it with reverence, with attention to detail? — makes him both a genius and an oddity. It’s a lovely, democratic way to approach what we eat — not least because pretty much anyone can offer good answers to these questions.
In the real world, this approach was a critical element of what made Anthony Bourdain’s travel shows and writing — captured in the recent documentary “Roadrunner” — such a tremendous success. Bourdain, who described curiosity as “my only virtue,” rooted his early work in the food and drink of other nations. That exploration fostered in him an abiding concern for the people and political conditions that produced those practices.
While Bourdain’s globetrotting life might have appeared aspirational (if exhausting), he was never aloof to the communities and cuisines he was getting to know. In Malaysia, he used a spear to help kill a pig that would be at the center of a festival meal, later telling NPR, “It seemed the heart of hypocrisy however uncomfortable I may have been with that to put it off on somebody else.” He ate a warthog’s anus in Namibia, reasoning: “I’m lucky to have that experience. Chewing some antibiotics is a small price to pay.”
Bourdain certainly didn’t like everything he ate, and he wasn’t comfortable with everything he observed. But he always recognized that there was tradition, or at least a reason, behind what he encountered.
Bourdain traveled and ate as an outsider. The new Netflix docuseries “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” follows its host, Stephen Satterfield, as he traces his own connections to centuries of Black foodways.
What he finds is a story about how Black Americans ascended the culinary hierarchy and brought the insights of Africa and the lessons of slavery with them. Economic independence brought the opportunity to eat cuts of meat taken from “higher on the hog” rather than scraps. Black cooks moved from plantation kitchens to their own restaurants.
In one episode, chef BJ Dennis and cookbook author Sallie Ann Robinson throw Satterfield an outdoor, whole-hog pig roast — and there’s no less deliberation in that feat than there is in the kind of haughty restaurants “Pig” pokes fun at.
As food historian Michael Twitty tells Satterfield at one point, “When you eat the cooking that I try to pull together from the fragments of our history, I want you to understand that you are in the presence of your ancestors, and that our job is to pass those traditions on, so that they, like the soul, never die.”
If you neglect what seem to be the most meager contributions in favor of the grandest risks, you miss out on more than just great food. We might not all have access to the same ingredients or cooking tools. But everyone has something to bring to the table.