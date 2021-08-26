While Bourdain’s globetrotting life might have appeared aspirational (if exhausting), he was never aloof to the communities and cuisines he was getting to know. In Malaysia, he used a spear to help kill a pig that would be at the center of a festival meal, later telling NPR, “It seemed the heart of hypocrisy however uncomfortable I may have been with that to put it off on somebody else.” He ate a warthog’s anus in Namibia, reasoning: “I’m lucky to have that experience. Chewing some antibiotics is a small price to pay.”