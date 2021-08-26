The questions are trickier than a frustrated press corps might imagine. At his Wednesday news conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained: “Since Aug. 14, we’ve evacuated at least 4,500 U.S. citizens and likely more. More than 500 of those Americans were evacuated in just the last day alone,” he said. He continued: “Over the past 24 hours, we’ve been in direct contact with approximately 500 additional Americans and provided specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely. We’ll update you regularly on our progress in getting these 500 American citizens out of Afghanistan.”
That leaves 1,000 people who might be Americans and might be seeking to get out. The actual group of Americans wanting to leave is likely smaller. Blinken explained that “we’re aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day through multiple channels of communication, phone, email, text messaging, to determine whether they still want to leave and to get the most up-to-date information and instructions to them for how to do so.” Some might be gone already, others might not actually be Americans, and still others might be dual nationals who want to stay.
The extent of the effort to find Americans wanting to get out is stunning. “Since Aug. 14, we’ve sent more than 20,000 emails to enrolled individuals, initiated more than 45,000 phone calls and used other means of communication, cycling through and updating our list repeatedly,” Blinken said.
Now, after all of that and outreach through media, there might conceivably be some Americans still in the country wanting to evacuate who have missed all those messages, not heard any of the outreach efforts or pleas to leave from fellow Americans, and not contacted the State Department. Logically, though, it does not sound as if there would be many of them.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that over the course of the past few months, the administration has sent a total of 19 outreach messages to American citizens in Afghanistan, in addition to advertising. Even still, she said, the U.S. government will continue to look for Americans and, if it finds them, will evacuate them if they wish. That promise does not have an end date — although at some point there will be no military on the ground and no control over the airport.
So what happens after Aug. 31? The administration is not going to tell reporters precisely what the options are, or how it would execute them. It might still stay beyond Aug. 31. It might leave a consular operation protected by a small contingent of forces, with the threat of U.S. retaliation if they are harmed. It might conduct a series of rescue operations. There are many options that do not entail leaving Americans who want to get out “behind.”
It’s impossible to know whether the withdrawal would have been easier or more thorough had the administration refused to set an end date. Perhaps, but the Taliban might have gone on offense, killing more Americans and causing the Afghan government and military to crumble sooner. To date, no Americans have been killed in the evacuation, something that we could not have guaranteed had we remained for a longer time — or indefinitely, as some critics have argued.
Moreover, it has been difficult enough to locate Americans and persuade them to leave despite setting a specific date and the Afghan military collapsing. There is no lack of urgency. Operating without an end date with the Afghans still in charge could have possibly reduced the sense of urgency and resulted in more Americans trapped when the Taliban took over. (We started reaching out to Americans in April to leave, but Americans did not present themselves in large numbers for evacuation until the fall of the Afghan government.)
Beyond the round-the-globe and round-the-clock effort to find and evacuate Americans, it is not clear what more we could possibly do now — other than stay beyond Aug. 31, or maybe indefinitely. Even then, we might not find all Americans who want to leave. Biden ultimately will be judged by his success in getting all willing Americans out — before or after Aug. 31. That was his pledge, and that is his responsibility.