It’s a big, complicated story, but the short version is that positive change has come in large part because of a recognition that principals are the drivers of improvement. Schools are much more likely to get better when principals build respectful school cultures organized in ways that teachers can teach and children can learn. These include creating schedules that give teachers time to work with colleagues and ensure that students have uninterrupted instruction and timely support; providing teachers with high-quality materials so they don’t have to rely on random lessons from the Internet; and establishing a schoolwide culture of respect for students, families, teachers and staff. Within a school, a principal shapes all those elements.