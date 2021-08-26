Yet it is uncertain how many more people they can save, for how much longer before the Aug. 31 deadline that still seems in effect. What was, in moral terms, an act of evil — predictable and indeed predicted though it was — represents in operational terms a damaging breach of security. That breach must be repaired, especially since U.S. officials have candidly said the threat of terrorism is far from over. The Taliban condemned the attack, which was claimed by their rival terror group, an Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-K. And perhaps the Taliban’s outrage is sincere, despite all the innocent blood, American and Afghan, it has spilled over the years. Nevertheless, two suicide bombers and additional gunmen were able to strike while the Taliban had assumed responsibility for the Kabul airport’s perimeter security, to include searching people and vehicles as they approached. The gamble that the Biden administration took — albeit necessarily — by relying on the Taliban has had the results many feared.