Now Germany is dealing not just with that failure, but with what could become of a new, if different migrant crisis. Germany’s interior minister was quoted as saying that up to 5 million Afghans would flee the country, but later claimed there was no such estimate. Laschet’s strategy is to try to get migrants to stay in neighboring countries by expanding agreements such as the multibillion dollar agreement the European Union has with Turkey that allows it to send migrants back to Turkey even if they can’t be sent back to their homelands. The Social Democrats’ candidate has echoed those calls. The Greens want more refugees allowed in — but they have also argued that a similar crisis probably won’t even be possible, since borders have tightened along the route to Europe since 2015.