Why 2015? That was the year when Germany let some 1.2 million migrants into its borders in the most principled and divisive move of Merkel’s 16 years in office. The decision split Merkel’s Christian Democrats and gave the far right the fuel it needed to become the largest opposition party in parliament. Now, just weeks before the Sept. 26 national election, when Germans must choose who will lead the country into the post-Merkel era in the most fragmented and open election in the country’s recent history, the migrant issue has reemerged.
There was little chance of an imminent migrant invasion when Laschet — the chancellor candidate from Merkel’s right-of-center Christian Democrats — made his comment. The first German evacuation flight since the Afghan capital’s fall had yet to take off, and when it finally did it carried only seven people. (The German tabloid “Bild” quipped that in June Germany had managed to evacuate 65,000 cans of beer but no local Afghan staff.) Laschet, however, was trying to steal thunder from the far-right Alternative for Germany, which rode anti-immigrant sentiment in 2015 to a prominent new role in the party landscape. Like some of Laschet’s previous political moves, his Afghanistan comment has met with widespread ridicule.
His gaffes have been all the more striking because they sharply contrast with Merkel’s style. Calm and collected, she was able to skillfully navigate the new divide in German politics — moving her party further toward the center, firmly refusing to cooperate with the far right and projecting an air of being above party politics. But despite her skill as a political maneuverer, Merkel offered no vision for resolving the splits in German politics over the past six years. And none of her would-be successors seem anywhere near as adept at navigating it.
Meanwhile German politics has reached new levels of atomization during the most wide-open election in decades. In recent polls, the Christian Democrats, Social Democrats and the Greens are only separated by a few percentage points. That closeness is a blow to the long dominant (under Merkel) Christian Democrats. The run-up to the election has been characterized by gaffes followed by campaign implosions on the part of the Christian Democrats and Greens, with the Social Democrats hoping that a qualified but dull candidate will allow them to edge out the other two. (It seems to be working).
All three parties are implicated in the utter failure of nation-building in Afghanistan. Germany’s military involvement in Afghanistan started under a Social Democrat-Green Party coalition in 2001 and eventually became the largest and longest German military deployment in the country’s post-World War II history. At times over the past two decades, the Germans comprised the second-largest Western military force in Afghanistan after the United States; a total of some 150,000 Germans served there. But if U.S. support for German democracy after World War II was the best example of American nation-building, Afghanistan now counts as one of the worst. And Germany — which took no part in the Vietnam War, for example — is part of that failure.
Now Germany is dealing not just with that failure, but with what could become of a new, if different migrant crisis. Germany’s interior minister was quoted as saying that up to 5 million Afghans would flee the country, but later claimed there was no such estimate. Laschet’s strategy is to try to get migrants to stay in neighboring countries by expanding agreements such as the multibillion dollar agreement the European Union has with Turkey that allows it to send migrants back to Turkey even if they can’t be sent back to their homelands. The Social Democrats’ candidate has echoed those calls. The Greens want more refugees allowed in — but they have also argued that a similar crisis probably won’t even be possible, since borders have tightened along the route to Europe since 2015.
The real question is what to do about war-torn countries that force millions of their inhabitants to flee. In Afghanistan, Germany and the West tried to find a new answer by working to create a country people would be less likely to flee. That experiment has just ended in total failure — and Germany will be one of the first countries to assess that failure at the ballot box.