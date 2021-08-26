In his speech, after saying that “the Afghan people have the right to live in security, with respect for all,” Macron added a special mention of “Afghan women,” saying that they “have the right to live in freedom and dignity.” As Afghans face the severe consequences of a Taliban regime that is violently jeopardizing their basic human rights and safety, women are particularly threatened. Female politicians have received death threats for expressing concerns about the political changes, female journalists are no longer able to do their jobs and, more generally, women who dare to speak, study or work are put on blacklists that endanger them. These brutal changes affect not only those who belong to the elite, but also any unmarried woman or girl who might be forced into marriage to a member of the Taliban, an act that institutionalizes sexual violence.