Some argue that inflation is transitory. Of course, that is true of much of the double-digit core consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate in the second quarter. But the economy’s two largest markets — for labor and housing — suggest that significant inflation will be sustained; so do reports of rising shortages everywhere, from supermarket shelves to semiconductors. The Fed used to believe in preempting inflation. Then it announced it would not act until there was evidence. Now it is in a posture of not even beginning to reduce the most generous monetary accommodation in history until presented with conclusive proof of excessive inflation.