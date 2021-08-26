“Congressional record requests to the executive branch are still potent weapons, and I’m optimistic that the committee will get results. It’s not like these are going to the Trump administration,” Norm Eisen, counsel for the House impeachment managers tells me. “These are g​oing to Biden appointees and career officials who are likely disgusted with Trump’s former ​obstruction and who are not going to play footsie, as Trump did with us in our impeachment.” Eisen adds that given the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling rejecting Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from records releases, if litigation does ensue, “the ground rules are more clear now, so it doesn’t have to take that same amount of time.”