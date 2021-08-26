Worst of all, Republicans are against lifesaving mask and vaccine mandates. The results are grim. Texas has more than 14,000 people hospitalized with covid-19 (the vast majority unvaccinated); Florida is even worse, with 17,000 hospitalizations. On Wednesday, Florida’s daily death count reached an all-time high of 228. Yahoo News reports that Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s on a mission to block mask and vaccine mandates, is the “first (and so far only) governor in the U.S. whose state is now recording more covid-19 deaths each day — long after free, safe and effective vaccines became widely available to all Americans age 12 or older — than during any previous wave of the virus.” CNN reports: “Florida and Texas account for nearly a third (31%) of current covid-19 hospitalizations. Florida has the worst per capita hospitalization rate in the country — about 80 hospitalizations per 100,000 people — followed by Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, each with more than 55 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.” That’s Republican pandemic policy at work. All of this takes place as supermajorities of Americans favor mask and vaccine mandates.