The disruption of rotating hosts was jarring enough for a show built on dependability, but the whole celebrity concept betrayed the secret of how “Jeopardy!” captivated us: the fantasy that you or I or anyone else could be the one in the spotlight. Anyone who’s good enough at trivia, even a schlubby nerd from Ohio, could get their turn to write the story of the show. During my streak, there was no question I was the main character, even if it was as the “villain.” Today, Matt Amodio is an 18-day champion and the third-winningest regular-season contestant in “Jeopardy!” history, but his story has taken a backseat to the drama on the host’s side of the stage.