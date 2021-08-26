The Supreme Court poured skepticism on a previous eviction moratorium that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandated, with a majority of justices signaling that Congress would have to authorize such a policy beyond July, when it expired. The Biden administration first indicated it was legally barred from doing anything more to forestall a wave of evictions, then imposed a slightly modified moratorium on much of the country, arguing the delta variant justified continuing protections. Though the administration knew its new moratorium might well not survive court review, the hope was at least to provide more time for aid to get out the door. So far, the payoff is disappointing.