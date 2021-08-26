Treasury tried to put a positive spin on the news, pointing out that the number of households the program helped increased 15 percent last month, to 340,000, and that money was flowing to needy people: More than 60 percent of those receiving aid had incomes at or below 30 percent of their area’s median. Yet states still handed out only $1.7 billion, a tiny uptick from June. The amount of money flowing out still does not reflect the need. Some 6 million people are behind on their rent, and many of them will be vulnerable immediately if the courts strike down the federal government’s eviction moratorium.
The Supreme Court poured skepticism on a previous eviction moratorium that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandated, with a majority of justices signaling that Congress would have to authorize such a policy beyond July, when it expired. The Biden administration first indicated it was legally barred from doing anything more to forestall a wave of evictions, then imposed a slightly modified moratorium on much of the country, arguing the delta variant justified continuing protections. Though the administration knew its new moratorium might well not survive court review, the hope was at least to provide more time for aid to get out the door. So far, the payoff is disappointing.
The problem is not the Treasury Department; it is the states and localities that are supposed to be distributing the aid. Some states have had to set up distribution systems from scratch. Others have been overwhelmed with applicants. Technical glitches have plagued application websites. Tenants and landlords lacking Internet access have had a harder time applying. And questions about documenting income and other qualifications for aid have slowed applications. Treasury emphasized once again Wednesday that states need not delay aid while applicants gather all their documents. It also threatened laggard states, saying that those failing to distribute rental aid quickly may lose their funding next month.
It should not come to that. States should commit to helping desperate renters, their lives upended by forces far beyond their control, and helping landlords, too, many of whom depend on the rent for their own livelihood. If local governments continue to fail, judges considering eviction cases should use whatever discretion they have to help people get the aid they are due and keep people off the street.