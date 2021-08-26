Biden has been transparent about his desire to change course in the Middle East from the path that his predecessor followed. He has stated he wants to rejoin the nuclear agreement with Iran that President Barack Obama negotiated and President Donald Trump withdrew from. He is a firm advocate of the two-state solution to Israel’s dispute with the Palestinians. Biden has restored $235 million in aid to the Palestinian Authority that Trump withheld and is a known skeptic of Israeli settlement of the West Bank. The only way this president could be more different from Trump on Israel would be for Biden to renounce the U.S. alliance with the nation.