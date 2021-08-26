On the other hand, the Trump strain within the GOP has been fighting such magnanimous impulses with misinformation.
Xenophobic politicians and media personalities have been conspiracy-theorizing about the dangers of resettling Afghan allies here — even though we had previously entrusted these same Afghans with the lives of U.S. troops and granted them security clearances. And even though they go through additional extensive screening before being brought to our shores.
No matter; if you listen to Tucker Carlson and his ilk, you’ll hear that these Afghans are apparently part of a secret plot to replace White Americans, and that untamed Afghan hordes are going to rape your wife and daughter.
Often these demagogues try to disguise their racist objections to refugee resettlement (and immigration more broadly) as economic concerns. Their claim: that however heartbreaking the footage from the Kabul airport, compassion for Afghan refugees is a luxury Americans simply cannot afford.
Refugees are somehow responsible for existing housing shortages, proclaims Carlson. (This is demonstrably false; the reason we have too little affordable housing is primarily because people like Carlson oppose building more and denser housing.) More refugees would sponge up precious taxpayer dollars, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). And in general, refugees — like all immigrants — are a massive drain on the U.S. economy, alleges Stephen Miller.
This is nonsense.
To be clear, the most compelling reason to take in military interpreters and other vulnerable Afghans is the moral and humanitarian one. These people helped us and are now in grave danger. They have targets on their backs precisely because they helped us, and we have made a commitment to protect them in return. This commitment is enshrined in U.S. law.
A related reason regards our national security interests. If we break our word to protect these allies, then the next time we need people in another part of the world to take a risk by cooperating with us, they’ll be less likely to agree. Our reputation matters.
There’s another, even more self-interested argument: that refugees are good for the U.S. economy.
In 2017, while casting about for excuses to choke off refugee admissions, the Trump administration commissioned a study on the economic and fiscal impact of refugees. Much to Miller’s chagrin, it found that refugees are a net positive for the U.S. economy. Yes, refugees often arrive penniless and in need of public services, such as food assistance. Within short order, most get jobs and become self-supporting.
As a result, over the decade that the Trump administration examined (2005-2014), refugees paid $63 billion more in taxes than they received in benefits, across all levels of government.
This finding proved inconvenient, so the administration shelved the report. Instead, Miller insisted on a new, abbreviated memo — just three pages, rather than the original 55 — that counted only costs, and excluded all fiscal benefits, of refugees. The original draft of the report eventually leaked to the New York Times, however.
This is hardly the only research documenting refugees’ net-positive contributions to public coffers. Nor is it the only way that refugees (like other immigrants) help grow the economy. Refugees have unusually high entrepreneurship rates, for instance. They have opened up export opportunities for the states where they’ve settled. And influxes of refugees have helped revive Rust Belt cities and rural towns throughout the country that are desperate for residents and workers.
The economic opportunity presented by refugee resettlement is part of the reason why state and local politicians have requested more refugees — even in red states, and even before the U.S. military began withdrawing from Afghanistan.
When former president Donald Trump signed an (unlawful) executive order in 2019 requiring state and local officials to affirmatively “consent” to refugee resettlement, nearly every state ultimately did so. The only state that explicitly opted out was Texas. When that happened, mayors across Texas (including the Republican mayor of Fort Worth) fought the governor’s decision.
Contrary to Trumpers’ claims, keeping our word to Afghan allies in trouble is wholly consistent with a philosophy that puts “America First.” Indeed, it’s central to the entire operation.