For the political and media entrepreneurs of the right, the idea that we face problems that are difficult and urgent but don’t actually threaten to destroy everything we are and believe in simply will not do. Apocalypse is what sells.
This has been true for a very long time, but the right has shifted its depiction of the supposed threat. The Afghanistan debacle started amid warnings that terrorism would destroy us. And in the reaction to the Afghanistan withdrawal we’re hearing echoes of that time, an effort to convince people to fear withdrawal’s consequences and aftermath.
But they’re only echoes, loud though they might sometimes be. Because right now, the realities of power — particularly the fact that a Democrat is in the White House — makes selling that same kind of fear more difficult.
Look, for instance, at the way elite Republicans seem confused about how to talk about the Afghans the Biden administration has been airlifting out of Kabul by the thousands. One one hand, they want to argue that Biden is failing the Afghans by not moving them out fast enough, which is delivering them into the hands of the Taliban. But that argument runs up against the nativism that the party has so firmly embraced.
The balance on the right has swung against the refugees, even if there are some Republicans extending a welcoming hand. But there are two distinct ways the supposed threat is being framed. In one, they’re a literal threat to your life, because they might be terrorists. “We’ll have terrorists coming across the border,” says House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
But the more commonly articulated threat is that by virtue of the fact that they are not white (at least as whiteness is currently constructed, though its borders are always subject to change) and mostly not Christian, they represent a cultural threat.
It’s about race, it’s about religion, and it’s also about politics.
For instance, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson argues against welcoming Afghans here by citing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and claiming she “is living proof that we are not very good at resettling refugees.”
Why, just imagine if like Omar, someone among this group of Afghans came to America as a refugee, eventually became a citizen, got educated and successful enough to be elected as a state representative and then a member of Congress, and took liberal political positions that Tucker Carlson disagrees with! That would be terrible.
Cultural threat is the dominant theme not only because the War on Terror has faded over the last 20 years, but also because a Democrat is now in power. Unlike when George W. Bush was president and conservatives were happily building up a surveillance state that trampled over civil liberties, now they see the government as an instrument of their own oppression.
So among those whose business it is to keep people agitated and angry, warnings of cultural threat are accompanied by explosions of rage directed at public health measures. Look at how the head of a Chicago police union just about lost his mind when Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a vaccine mandate for city employees:
“We’re in America, G-ddamn it. We don’t want to be forced to do anything. Period. This ain’t Nazi f---ing Germany, [where they say], ‘Step into the f---ing showers. The pills won’t hurt you.’ What the f--k?” he said.
“We don’t want to be forced to do anything,” says the leader of those whose entire job is about forcing citizens to obey rules established by elected leaders.
This new fearmongering has come a long way from back when the War on Terror was in full swing, when you might get branded “weak” at best and a terrorist sympathizer at worst for suggesting that terrorism wasn’t an existential threat to America. As horrifying as another 9/11 would have been, had it happened the country would still have existed, but saying so — or insisting that we were not in a war of civilizations that would either be won or lost — was enormously controversial.
Today few people talk about terrorism in such apocalyptic terms. A Republican Senate candidate may warn that Afghan refugees could be “a bunch of people who believe they should blow themselves up in a mall because somebody looked at their wife the wrong way,” but that’s not what conservatives think will lead to America’s destruction.
No, the twin existential threats supposedly come from above (Democrats running the government) and below (non-white people “replacing” the “real” Americans), but not from without (foreign terrorists).
What hasn’t changed is that the right — or at least those in search of votes and TV ratings — always says that America as you know it is on the brink of some form of annihilation. That’s something we can count on.