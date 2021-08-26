This new fearmongering has come a long way from back when the War on Terror was in full swing, when you might get branded “weak” at best and a terrorist sympathizer at worst for suggesting that terrorism wasn’t an existential threat to America. As horrifying as another 9/11 would have been, had it happened the country would still have existed, but saying so — or insisting that we were not in a war of civilizations that would either be won or lost — was enormously controversial.