“The bees alone would have been wonderful enough,” Kurt said, and as he spoke a bee flew into his mouth and back out. “We are going to do some branding that involves them. But there is much here to enjoy. Plants such as you do not have at home — we have a corpse flower in the conference room! But more than that, all sorts of wildlife you would never encounter otherwise! You must tell everyone how wonderful it is here in the Office! You must tell them all to come!”