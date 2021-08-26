Mazin and August highlighted the Jason Bourne movies — about a clandestine superspy organization keeping tabs on everyone all over the globe at the same time — but this sort of device pops up everywhere. From the big-budget comic book blockbusters, which feature organizations such as S.H.I.E.L.D. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Amanda Waller’s Suicide Squad in DC’s movies; to the final reveal in mid-budget horror titles such as “Old”; to the entire “Purge” franchise, which is predicated upon the idea that the government would sanction the murder of minorities for fun and profit, there’s a sinister, controlling hand at work nearly everywhere we look.