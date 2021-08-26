In any case, when Biden and Bennett do meet at the White House, Palestinians will at best just figure as shadows. This is especially insulting in light of the ongoing Unity Intifada protest movement and a testament to the fact that necessary change will not come from the top down. In the near future, Israel will likely be its own worst enemy as it insists that its racial supremacist regime is a righteous form of national liberation, and the United States will likely be the last domino to fall as was the case in the struggle against apartheid South Africa.