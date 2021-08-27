And that fight will pit Democrats’ ambitious and long-held goals against the awesome lobbying power of an industry worth trillions of dollars.
Yes, that’s trillions with a T. Our national health expenditures for this year will be $4.2 trillion, according to federal estimates, a full 18 percent of all economic activity in the United States. Don’t think the insurance companies, hospitals, doctors, device companies and drug companies are going to let Congress mess around with their gravy train without a fight.
And the reforms Democrats are planning are the most significant health-care changes since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010. It’s nothing near Medicare-for-all, and it isn’t even as ambitious as the plan Biden proposed during the 2020 campaign. But together they would represent huge change, in some ways that are profoundly threatening to industry interests.
The reconciliation bill has to go through multiple steps; the broad framework passed the Senate two weeks ago, but lots of negotiation remains. We do know that for now, some important provisions won’t produce industry opposition (e.g., enhanced ACA subsidies, which send money to insurers) and some that absolutely will.
The ideas generating industry fear include expanding Medicare benefits to include dental, vision and hearing coverage; filling the coverage gap caused by Republican states who refused the ACA’s Medicaid expansion (more of an indirect threat, since it doesn’t take away customers but does strengthen government insurance); lowering the Medicare eligibility age; and what may be most controversial, allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for prescription drugs.
That shouldn’t be controversial. In every other industrialized country, they treat it as obvious that of course the government will use its strong market position to negotiate good deals on drug prices. Yet in the United States, because of the lobbying power of the pharmaceutical industry, Medicare is barred by law from negotiating. The drug companies say, “This kidney drug costs $20,000 a month. Take it or leave it,” and Medicare can’t say no if it’s going to cover the medication.
It’s so ridiculous — and Americans spend so much more for medicine than people anywhere else in the world — that it’s no surprise that allowing Medicare to negotiate is almost absurdly popular. Polls regularly show over 80 percent of Americans favor it — which exerts a gravitational pull on any politician.
But Big Pharma — one of the most profitable industries in America — is absolutely horrified at the idea that its ability to extract all those trillions of dollars might be limited. Even though Democrats have advocated price negotiation for years, it hasn’t gone anywhere. Until now.
This is the best chance we’ve seen for price negotiation to be included in a piece of legislation. And it’s helped by the fact that another hugely powerful lobby, AARP, is pushing for the prescription drug provision.
Now consider the expansion of Medicare benefits to include dental, vision and hearing coverage. The fact that these benefits aren’t already part of Medicare is utterly bonkers. Imagine if you got a new job and the HR representative told you this about the company’s health plan: “The benefits are quite generous, though anything involving your feet, your hips or your liver isn’t covered.” That would be ridiculous, but it’s essentially what Medicare does by acting as though somehow your teeth, ears and eyes aren’t really parts of your body.
So whose ox would be gored here? The insurance companies. The expansion of Medicare benefits is a direct threat to Medicare Advantage plans, in which the government pays private insurers to administer Medicare benefits. The reason is that most Medicare Advantage plans do include those benefits, which is a huge draw for seniors to enroll in them instead of traditional Medicare. Politico explains how it’s being greeted:
An insurance industry source said Congress’ deliberations are “freaking out” companies who worry that seniors will drop their private plans en masse and migrate to traditional Medicare once the new benefits are in place. But the source said the industry is mindful of the optics of publicly opposing coverage of eyeglasses, dental care and hearing aids, and is largely lobbying behind the scenes.
“Optics” is another word for “We don’t want people to think about how insane this health-care system is and who’s making all this money off it.”
Let’s also remember that the health-care provisions of the American Rescue Plan passed in January were a huge win for the industry: The bill didn’t include progressive priorities they feared, such as lowering the Medicare eligibility age, but did include enhanced ACA subsidies and government temporarily covering the (incredibly high) cost of COBRA coverage for people who lost their jobs, which passed federal money right to insurance companies.
The reconciliation bill is currently pegged at $3.5 trillion, though that number may come down. When there’s that much money being argued over, you can bet that the corporate lobbyists will descend on Capitol Hill like locusts, determined to hold off any threats to their profits.
So Democrats negotiating over the bill should remember: This is probably the only chance they’ll get to do this. Republicans will likely take back one or both houses of Congress in 2022, and it could easily be a decade or more before Democrats once again will be able to pass meaningful legislation. If they don’t stand up to the industry now, they may not get the opportunity again for a long time.