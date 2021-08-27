First, we need a national vaccine registry. We can allow patients to opt out, but we should have one interoperable system that can track doses and administration. In a manner similar to the Obama administration’s actions to make electronic health records “speak” to each other, the Biden administration must implement a uniform electronic vaccine data standard that functionally enables the meaningful exchange of data related to vaccine administration. This might require new incentives as well as assurances that a national registry will be private, secure and work across multiple settings. If possible, I would love to see this linked to the adverse effect reporting system for vaccines, which has suffered from poor quality and been used to promote anti-vaccination claims.