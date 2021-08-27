The PSE allows dangerous situations to go on far too long. Even in the limited and extreme circumstances recognized by the PSE, the time to recover possession of the apartment is not remotely tied to the exigency of the situation. After waiting for the 30-day cure period, the housing provider must file a lawsuit and wait nearly two months before seeing a judge. It could be an additional 30 to 60 days until trial (longer by several months if the resident requests a jury) and, assuming the housing provider prevails at trial, another two to four months until the U.S. Marshals Service supervises the removal of the resident. All the while, the bad conduct continues, and good residents are forced to suffer as prisoners in their own homes.