Raised in the segregated South and arrested at age 12 for participating in a civil rights march alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Mr. Hrabowski led by example. He had many opportunities to move on to elite institutions but stayed at UMBC because he believed — rightly so — that his academic innovations were having an impact, more than might have occurred if he had been associated with an established Ivy League school. It was also clear to anyone who has had the privilege of talking to Mr. Hrabowski — as have we — how much he simply and genuinely loved UMBC.