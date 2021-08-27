Investing the time to know — and help — his students has been a hallmark of Mr. Hrabowski’s career and helps explain how he transformed an institution once derisively described as a “humble commuter school” into a powerhouse and a national model for producing top-achieving minority scientists and engineers. Mr. Hrabowski, 71, announced Wednesday he will retire next year, capping a 30-year tenure that made him one of the country’s most influential voices in higher education and leaving a void that will be hard to fill.
Under his leadership, UMBC increased enrollment from just over 10,000 students to nearly 14,000, more than doubled the total of annual graduates and the number of degree programs offered, expanded international representation from 72 countries to over 100 countries, and boosted investment in campus construction from $118 million to $1.2 billion and expenditures on research and development from $10 million to more than $84 million.
The numbers, though, don’t tell the whole story. UMBC has produced alumni who are leaders in their fields, including Maryland Speaker of the House Adrienne A. Jones (the first woman and Black person to hold that role) and coronavirus vaccine developer Kizzmekia Corbett. It became a heavyweight in intellectual sports, knocking off Yale to win the 2021 American Mock Trial Association championship, earning cybersecurity championships and ranking among the top chess teams. And if that weren’t enough, UMBC’s men’s basketball team became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history.
Fueling the school’s success has been Mr. Hrabowski’s passionate belief that students — no matter their backgrounds or the color of their skin or where their parents came from — can achieve if challenged and nurtured and supported. “We are what America wants to become,” he told the Baltimore Sun.
Raised in the segregated South and arrested at age 12 for participating in a civil rights march alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Mr. Hrabowski led by example. He had many opportunities to move on to elite institutions but stayed at UMBC because he believed — rightly so — that his academic innovations were having an impact, more than might have occurred if he had been associated with an established Ivy League school. It was also clear to anyone who has had the privilege of talking to Mr. Hrabowski — as have we — how much he simply and genuinely loved UMBC.
“UMBC will always be a part of me,” he said. “It has helped to define who I am.” Three decades of UMBC students would say pretty much the same about Mr. Hrabowski himself.