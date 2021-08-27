Specifically, the costs of quantitative easing, the central bank’s $120 billion monthly bond-buying program, are beginning to outweigh the benefits. The benefits consisted of easing financial conditions. By buying up so much of the supply of low-risk assets such as Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, the Fed effectively gave investors powerful incentives to put their money into higher-risk corporate bonds and stocks, thus protecting the private sector from what might otherwise have been a destructive credit crunch.
For months now, however, it has been clear that the U.S. banking sector was able to maintain lending through the covid recession. Unlike the 2008-2009 Great Recession, for which the Fed first deployed quantitative easing, it originated not in a financial crisis but a deliberate shutdown of the economy for public health reasons. Equally clear are the growing risks of inflation and asset bubbles — in housing and exotic Wall Street speculative vehicles — driven at least in part by the vast expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet and the money supply.
Fed policy is haunted by the specter of the 2013 “taper tantrum,” the sudden spike in interest rates when the central bank announced a prospective end to bond purchases for which financial markets were ill-prepared. There are two reasons to believe that won’t happen again: first, investors know, in hindsight, that the 2013 market’s fears were overblown (stocks didn’t crash due to the taper); second, the Fed under Chair Jerome H. Powell has been getting markets ready for a taper by discussing it publicly and offering criteria for when it should start.
On Friday, Mr. Powell gave a strong hint that he favors a taper. In a speech to the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole conference (held virtually this year due to covid concerns), he said that the Fed has achieved one precondition, “substantial further progress” toward its long-term inflation target of 2 percent, and has made “clear progress” toward the second precondition, “maximum employment.” In light of those facts, the taper is “coming,” he said — possibly by the end of the year. Even as the bond purchases wind down, Mr. Powell correctly noted, the Fed will keep interest rates low in the interests of supporting growth. When it comes to quantitative easing, it looks like the Fed, sooner rather than later, should declare victory and start pulling out.