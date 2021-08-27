The U.S. economy continues to recover, despite the growing uncertainty caused by the resurgence of the coronavirus delta variant. Payrolls grew by an average of more than 800,000 jobs in the three-month period ending July 31. The unemployment rate stands at 5.4 percent, a drop of more than three-fifths since the 14.8 percent peak hit in April 2020. To be sure, the data reflects the fact that many people have dropped out of the labor force, but even that negative phenomenon seems to be diminishing in recent weeks. Much of the progress reflects extraordinary interventions by the Federal Reserve at the beginning of the crisis; yet that very fact implies it’s getting safer for the Fed to curtail some support.