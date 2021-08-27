Lindsey was reelected in 2020 and doesn’t have to genuflect to the Trump base for another four to five years. But power is hard to let go. Flattery from a president, though I wouldn’t know, is likely addictive. He said as much to Leibovich: “I have never been called this much by a president in my life … He’s asked me to do some things, and I’ve asked him to do some things in return.” About Trump, he added: “I personally like him. We play golf. He’s very nice to me.”