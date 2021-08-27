When it came to performing, those cicadas had it made: 17 years to rehearse, rent-free space and captive audiences for pitch-perfect concerts — albeit with limited repertoire. As an amateur musician for more than two cicada cycles, I realize that the pandemic-paused 25th season of my Montgomery County-based, all-volunteer community orchestra prompts sustainability concerns beyond our musicality. With cautious public health protocols planned for members, we’re eager to regather, rehearse and rebuild our musicians’ community. After a 17-month performance pause, what’s missing is space to tune up, to practice and to welcome back in-person audiences for free concerts.